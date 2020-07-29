These summer cocktails are as easy as stirring together a handful of ingredients or flipping the switch on your blender.
Here's some of our favorites:
The Recipe
6 ounces frozen orange juice, thawed
42 ounces pineapple juice
1 small jar cherries (more if you really like cherries)
1½ cups sugar
Juice of 1 large lemon
2 cups vodka or rum
1 (2 liter) Sprite
1. In a gallon freezer-safe container, mix together all ingredients except Sprite.
2. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Gently stir in Sprite.
3. Put in freezer until icy. For best results, stir occasionally.
Peach Bellini with a Twist
2 cups sliced peaches
1 cup white wine
⅓ orange juice
Fresh orange or peach slices (garnish)
1. Place all ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth.
2. Serve immediately; garnish as desired.
Strawberry Daiquiri
6 cups ice
½ cup white sugar
4 ounces frozen strawberries
⅛ cup lime juice
½ cup lemon juice
¾ cup rum
¼ cup lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage
1. In a blender, combine ice, sugar and strawberries.
2. Add lime juice, lemon juice, rum and lemon-lime soda. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.
Spring Break
Recipe by Frank Chartier
1½ ounces Bacardi Superior Rum
¾ ounce Blue Curacao
1 ounce simple syrup
½ ounce Smirnoff Vodka
¾ ounces lime juice
1 pinch of salt
1. Mix all ingredients with ice. Shake and serve.
Optional: Rim glass with salt.
Key Lime Martini
Recipe by Thomas Chapman
Crushed graham crackers
2 ounces Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
2 ounces fresh lime juice
2 ounces Rose's Lime Juice
2 ounces pineapple juice
1. Wet the rim of a martini glass and dip into crushed graham crackers.
2. Combine all other ingredients in shaker full of ice, and shake vigorously. Pour into glass.
The Chill Pill
Recipe by Terrence Turner
1⅔ parts pineapple Smirnoff Pineapple Vodka
1¼ parts Smirnoff Coconut Vodka
1 part fruit juice
1 part pineapple orange juice
1. Combine all ingredients and serve over ice.
Ginger Mint Juanita
Recipe by Thomas LaPorte
1½ ounces Herradura Silver Tequila
1 ounce simple syrup
½ ounce Canton Ginger Liqueur
5-7 fresh mint leaves
1. Combine ingredients in cocktail shaker, add ice, shake and strain into chilled martini glass.
2. Garnish with fresh mint leaf.
Note: Make simple syrup by mixing equal parts sugar and water over medium heat until sugar dissolves and mixture becomes syrupy.
Deb’s Strawberry Sangria
Recipe by Debbie Carmichael
1 bottle (750 ml) red or white wine (your favorite pinot noir or pinot grigio)
½ cup vodka
½ cup strawberry schnapps
2 cans Sprite (can use 7-Up or Sierra Mist)
¼ cup sugar (or more to taste)
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
Whole strawberries (optional)
1. In a gallon pitcher, stir together wine, vodka, strawberry schnapps, Sprite and sugar until dissolved. (Taste and adjust for sweetness).
2. Add sliced strawberries. Cover and chill for 2-3 hours.
3. Serve over ice and garnish with a strawberry, if desired.
Screwed
Recipe by Erica Perkins
3 ounces Patron Tequila
2 ounces cranberry juice
1 ounce pineapple juice
Garnish: 1 lemon wedge, 1 half orange wheel, 2 cherries
1. Combine tequila and juices.
2. Pour over ice. Garnish with fruit.