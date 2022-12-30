Doe's Eat Place tamales
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
Served with a bowl of chili, we ordered the tamales as an appetizer. I enjoyed them so much that I wasn't hungry by the time my dinner arrived (which was a tuna steak, by the way, and it was also delicious.)
Doe's Eat Place, 3723 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 387-5331.
Normal business hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday). Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Village bread from The Little Village
If you haven't tried the bread from Little Village, you're missing out on a Baton Rouge culinary classic. I don't even know how to begin to describe it. Everyone knows, "You've gotta get the bread!"
The outside is crispy and crunchy, topped with butter, parmesan cheese, herbs and spices. The bread pulls apart to reveal a soft, plump inside. At the bottom of the plate, there's olive oil to dip, but you can also choose to add tapenade, roasted garlic or red sauce.
Life/party hack: You can order ready-to-bake Village Bread for events and gatherings of your own.
The Little Village has two locations at 447 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, 70801. (225) 218-6685. and at 14241 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, 70817. (225) 751-4115.
The downtown location is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Airline Highway location is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
BRQ's smoked turkey and fig sandwich
I am once again talking about sandwiches here.
The smoked turkey and fig sandwich at BRQ is a hidden gem in a menu full of fancy foods. This sweet and savory sandwich hits the spot every time.
Housed by crispy bread the thin-sliced smoked turkey, velvety goat cheese, gooey muenster cheese, sweet fig jam and fresh greens all come together for the absolute perfect bite. The sandwich is served with a generous side of hand-cut fries and if you're up for it, I recommend you pair it with a refreshing blackberry mule to wash it all down.
BRQ Seafood and BBQ restaurant is located at 10423 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70809. (225) 372-2674. Hours are Monday through Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri. to Sat. 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Tanya Ramirez, deputy sports editor)