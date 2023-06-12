A franchise group that includes former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has signed a lease to open a Smalls Sliders location at Clearview City Center in Metairie later this year.
The restaurant is set to open in the fourth quarter. Brees is one of the founders of the Baton Rouge based mini-burger chain, along with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry.
Brees and his former Purdue University teammates Jason Loerzel and Ben Smith have an agreement to open three more Smalls Sliders locations in metro New Orleans, said Emily Cashen, a restaurant spokeswoman. The other potential sites have not been identified.
Smalls Sliders sells specialty cheeseburgers out of orange and black shipping containers. The restaurants are drive-through and walk-up only, with no inside seating.
Smalls currently has eight restaurants in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Slidell, Prairieville, Marrero, Shreveport and Thibodaux. Along with the Metairie restaurant, plans are to open locations in Lafayette, West Monroe, Gonzales and Flowood, Mississippi, before the end of the year.