Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick.
The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week.
Ricky Diamond, of Diamond Distribution, said that his team had two days of distribution in Baton Rouge before they were sold out in most stores. Diamond said some stores sold out within the hour. The first two flavors to arrive in stores were lemon and apple, but Hubig's will be adding more flavors in the coming months.
"I knew it was going to be a lot, but I didn't expect this. Not to this magnitude," Diamond said. "There's people waiting outside of stores for the product to get there. And they don't even know if they'll get one."
Some of the grocery stores receiving shipments this week included Calandro's Supermarket, Calvin's Bocage Market, Oak Point Fresh Market and Bet-R-Grocery. Additionally, the pies were delivered to different Rouses and Winn-Dixie locations in the area, but they haven't hit convenience stores yet.
Dorothy Bowman, an employee at Calandro's Supermarket for 30 years, said that they received the first shipment of pies Monday, but they "flew like hot cakes."
"One lady bought 15 of them," Bowman said. "I bought one too, and it was good — it was the lemon pie."
Once they receive more, Bowman said that Calandro's will limit sales per customer.
Diamond said that his company is not geared up with the volume just yet because of the high demand, but they will be eventually. Essentially, it's up to the manufacturer.
His advice? Be a little patient for your pies.