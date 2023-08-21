Record crowds came out over the weekend for the opening of Popeyes' first flagship restaurant in Shanghai, part of the company's plan to open 1,700 locations across China over the next 10 years.
The restaurant in downtown Shanghai is the first under an agreement with Tim Hortons China to re-introduce the Louisiana fried chicken chain to the country. Popeyes opened its first Chinese restaurant in May 2020, but was down to just two stores by summer 2022.
The relaunched Popeyes menu features the spicy New Orleans chicken that customers love, along with favorites such as popcorn shrimp and mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy. But it also features dishes aimed at Chinese tastes, such as seafood burgers, rice, golden cheese and chicken nuggets and tea-flavored milk shakes.
The Popeye's relaunch got off to a good start. Shanghai Daily, an English-language newspaper, said customers started lining up Saturday morning, hours before the restaurant opened. The diners who were willing to wait in line got souvenirs, such as a drumstick-shaped throw pillow, the newspaper reported.
Tim Hortons China said the Shanghai restaurant set an opening day record with 1,761 orders.
Restaurant sales have been a bright spot in the Chinese economy, post-COVID. In Shanghai, restaurant and hotel spending is up 42% in the first half of 2023, compared to a 9.7% increase in the local gross domestic product during that same time, according to the South China Morning Post.
The size of the Chinese fast food market is projected to reach nearly $207 billion by 2024, a 70% increase from the numbers in 2017, according to figures from YuboZhiye Information Technology cited by the South China Morning Post. In comparison, fast food is a nearly $331 billion industry in the U.S.
"Our high-traffic location in Shanghai and our sensational grand opening – featuring a jazz band and lots of Louisiana flavor – are already creating significant buzz around the brand, which will provide momentum for our upcoming expansion," Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China said in a statement. "Our proven track record of opening 700 Tims stores over the past four years shows how our team can deliver on an accelerated growth strategy."