Crawfish Bisque
Makes 8-12 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 large onion, chopped
2 green bell peppers, chopped
5 ribs of celery, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
Salt and pepper
Cayenne pepper to taste
Cajun seasoning to taste
1 bay leaf
12 cups seafood stock
5 pounds crawfish tails, cooked
1. Combine oil and flour in a large cast-iron or enameled cast-iron Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir slowly and constantly for 20 to 25 minutes to make a medium brown roux, the color of peanut butter.
2. Add onions, bell peppers and celery. Add garlic, parsley, seasonings and bay leaf.
3. Cook, stirring often, for 6 to 7 minutes, or until vegetables are soft.
4. Whisk in seafood stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for about 1 hour.
5. Add crawfish tails and cook another 15-20 minutes.
6. Serve as is or over rice. If desired, stuff heads with dressing (recipe below).
Stuffed Crawfish Heads
Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 loaf day-old French bread
1 large cornbread (8-inch skillet or cake pan size)
2 eggs, beaten
2 bunches green onions, chopped
1 onion, chopped
5 ribs of celery, diced
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
1 pound crawfish tails, cooked
1–2 cups seafood stock
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 dozen crawfish heads, cleaned and washed
½ cup flour
1. A day or two ahead, crumble French bread and cornbread into coarse crumbs and place in a very large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add the eggs.
2. Fold in green onions, onions, celery, bell pepper and parsley. Fold in crawfish.
3. Slowly pour in the stock until the mixture is moist and sticky, but not soupy. Stir in seasonings and Worcestershire.
4. Stuff the heads with the mixture until nearly full; dressing will expand as it bakes. Roll each head in flour and store refrigerated until ready to put in the bisque.
Crab and Corn Bisque
Makes 8-12 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound gumbo crabs in shells
1 pound crab claw meat
1 cup oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
2 cups corn kernels
4 cups seafood stock
¼ cup sherry
2 cups heavy cream
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne
Tabasco to taste
1. Place gumbo crabs and crabmeat in a colander to drain.
2. In a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven, heat oil and flour, stirring constantly over medium-high heat until roux turns the color of peanut butter. Remove from heat and set aside.
3. In a separate skillet over medium heat, melt butter and saute onions, garlic, bell peppers and corn until tender.
4. Return roux to medium heat. Stir in the sautéed vegetables.
5. Add seafood stock and sherry. Bring to a simmer.
6. Add gumbo crabs in shells and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and crab claw meat.
7. Season to taste with salt, pepper, cayenne and Tabasco. Serve hot.