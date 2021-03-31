A delicious beef roast has been the main dish for Sunday dinners for as long as I can remember.
While I usually go for the falling-apart-tender pot roast, my husband has been craving a medium-rare slice of roast beef. Because he’s a good egg to me and our girls, I decided to roast him a classic eye of round. This recipe would make a wonderful Sunday dinner, especially for Easter.
At the farmers market, I scooped up a lean, grass-fed beef eye of round.
What exactly, you might wonder as I did, does that grass-fed designation mean?
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grass-fed beef comes from cows that eat grasses and crops growing in their vegetative state, meaning before they are turned into grain.
Grass-fed beef has less total fat than grain-fed beef, but can have as much as five times the amount of omega-3 fatty acids. Grass-fed beef is also rich in B vitamins and higher in vitamins A, E and antioxidants compared to grain-fed beef.
Another fresh find you can count on at a farmers market is eggs — a must for Easter — laid by local chickens.
I believe the best deviled egg recipe is the one someone else brings. But when I do feel the need to make my own, this smoky deviled eggs recipe is my favorite. The bacon and smoked paprika really warm up the flavor of these appetizers.
Happy Easter to all of you celebrating this Sunday. Here’s to a peaceful and healthy Sunday for everyone.
Easy Eye of Round Roast
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3-3½ pound eye of round beef roast
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon oregano leaves
1 tablespoon parsley leaves
1 tablespoon rosemary leaves
2 teaspoons thyme leaves
½ cup butter
1 half onion, cut in wedges
2-3 extra sprigs of rosemary
1. Heat oven to 325 F. Pat roast dry with paper towels.
2. In a small bowl mix salt, pepper and granulated garlic.
3. Mince herbs together and add to bowl. Stir to combine.
4. Rub roast with the herb-seasoning mix until coated.
5. In a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter.
6. Place roast in the butter and sear each side for about 1 minute per side.
7. Place onion and sprigs of rosemary on the bottom of a greased roasting pan.
8. Place roast on top of the onion and rosemary and bake uncovered for 1 hour or until the center of the roast reaches about 10 degrees lower than desired doneness temperature. The temperature will rise as it rests.
10. Allow roast to rest about 10 minutes before slicing to serve.
Smoky Deviled Eggs
Makes 12 deviled eggs. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 boiled eggs, peeled
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon smoked sweet or hot paprika
⅛ teaspoon turmeric (optional for color)
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 slices crispy bacon, crumbled
1. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Gently remove yolks and place in a small food processor.
2. Add mayonnaise, mustard, smoked paprika, turmeric (if desired), salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.
3. Fill each egg with a teaspoon or so of yolk mixture.
4. Sprinkle with additional smoked paprika and crumbled bacon.
5. Refrigerate until ready to serve.