If this year, with fewer people at the table, you end up with more leftover turkey than usual, here's a great way to use it.
Julie Kay, longtime author of our slow-cooking column, calls this the Nothing Left Behind Soup.
"Growing up as the child of Depression-era parents and grandparents meant that nothing ever was left behind in our kitchen, especially food," Julie wrote when we first published this recipe. "This recipe keeps alive that important tradition."
So whatever you've got leftover — green onions, carrots, half bags of frozen broccoli and corn, potatoes and turkey (or a turkey carcass) — add them and a couple of cans of stewed tomatoes to the slow cooker for this delicious soup.
Feel free to change the recipe depending on what you have left in your kitchen, Julie says, noting you'll need a large (6-quart) slow cooker for this recipe.
Nothing Left Behind Soup
Serves 8 to 10. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
1 turkey carcass or 3 cups cooked turkey meat
4 green onions, chopped
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
3 stalks celery, chopped
2 white potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 cup frozen chopped broccoli
2 cups frozen corn
2 (14 ½-ounces) cans stewed tomatoes
4 cups water
1 teaspoon onion salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
1. Put turkey carcass (if using) into large slow cooker.
2. Add all other ingredients and cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours.
3. Serve with cornbread or biscuits.