We will be forever grateful to George Graham for sharing his recipe for Boudin King Cake, and especially this year when we will be missing our most favorite south Louisiana celebration.
So, when you get the Mardi Gras blues, whip up this one-of-a-kind king cake. We promise you will feel much better.
Friends recently shared that they had a boudin cake for their main dish, followed by a traditional sweet cake for dessert.
It just doesn't get any better than that.
George Graham's Boudin King Cake
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe is by George Graham, AcadianaTable.com.
½ cup red pepper jelly, such as Tabasco
1 tablespoon water
1 pound boudin links
1 (8-ounce) package pepper jack cheese, cut into planks
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury Crescent dough sheets, 1 sheet per can
1 large egg, beaten, for brushing
Kosher salt
½ cup crumbled bacon
½ cup diced green onion tops
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. For the glaze, in a saucepan over medium heat, add the red pepper jelly and let cook until it softens and begins to melt, about 2 minutes. Add the water and stir until it thins out. Turn off the heat and keep warm.
3. Lay out 2 links of boudin, and with a sharp paring knife, slice down the length of the boudin casing. Peel off the casing and discard. Slice halfway into the boudin the full length of the link. Wedge a plank of cheese into the opening at intervals along the boudin. Push down and close up the boudin around the cheese.
4. Open a dough sheet package and unroll the sheet. Place the cylinder of cheese-stuffed boudin on the sheet and roll the dough around. Cut off the excess and pinch the ends closed. Repeat with the second link of boudin.
5. On a metal baking tray sprayed with nonstick spray, place the 2 dough-wrapped boudin cylinders and join them together at the ends to form a circle. Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with salt.
6. Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven.
7. With a spoon or brush, drizzle and paint the pepper jelly over the top of the hot pastry. Sprinkle the top with crumbled bacon and diced green onion tops.
8. Serve on the baking tray by slicing the boudin king cake into portions and calling your guests while it's piping hot.