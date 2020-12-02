Herb and Pecan-crusted Lamb Chops
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
1 teaspoon fresh mint, minced
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon pecan meal or finely crushed pecans
4 tablespoons olive oil
8 lamb rib chops
1. Combine minced fresh herbs in small bowl.
2. In another small bowl, whisk together cumin, kosher salt, black pepper, brown sugar and pecan meal. Stir in herbs until evenly distributed.
3. Lay lamb chops out on a board lined with paper towels. Pat the chops dry. Rub the seasoning mixture on all sides of each chop.
4. In a large, heavy skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute chops 2 to 3 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Cook until the meat reaches 140 F for medium doneness.
5. Drain chops on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve warm.
Whipped Rosemary Sweet Potatoes
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 medium sweet potatoes
½ cup heavy whipping cream
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
1. Peel and chop sweet potatoes into large chunks. Place in a pot of boiling water and boil for 10 to 15 minutes or until fork tender.
2. Whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Set whipped cream aside.
3. Drain sweet potatoes and reserve the water (may need later). Add butter and minced rosemary to sweet potatoes and, with a mixer, whip until fluffy. If the potatoes seem too dry, add some of the reserved water a tablespoon at a time until mixture reaches desired consistency.
4. Add a spoonful of whipped cream at a time and fold into the sweet potatoes with a spatula. Work slowly so that the whipped cream doesn’t collapse completely but is evenly mixed in the potatoes.
5. Serve warm.