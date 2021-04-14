This is not really a recipe you follow to the letter. It's more like a delicious way to use crawfish boil leftovers.
We bought way too much for this year's Easter boil. Too much crawfish, too much corn and too many potatoes.
But that's not really a bad thing.
Three sacks in, after everyone had eaten their fill, we sat around and peeled (and peeled) what was left.
We came home with about a pound of tails and plenty of corn on the cob, potatoes, onions and garlic.
The next day, my husband scraped the corn from the cobs and cut up the potatoes and onions.
Everything went into a big pot along with a can of diced tomatoes, a can of tomato paste and some water.
Because lots of seasoning (Zatarain's Crab Boil) had gone into the crawfish boil, nothing else was needed.
Of course, you'll want to check your seasonings once the soup comes together and add salt or cayenne if necessary.
Don't feel locked in by the quantity of each ingredient in the list below. If you're lucky enough to have two pounds of tails, throw them in. Not enough corn, go with it (or add a can of corn).
Let's just call this recipe a work in progress — whatever you have on hand works.
Crawfish Boil Soup
Makes about 8 servings. Recipe is by Jay Martin.
All ingredients came from a crawfish boil and are already cooked.
1 large onion, chopped
2-3 cloves garlic
6 cups corn
3-4 small potatoes, cubed
1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
2 cups water
1 8-ounce can tomato paste
1 pound crawfish tails
1. In a large pot, combine everything except crawfish tails.
2. Bring soup to a simmer for about 15 minutes to allow tomatoes to meld with other ingredients.
3. Add crawfish tails. Heat thoroughly.
4. Check seasonings, adding salt and pepper if needed. Serve.