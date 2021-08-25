Flank steak, which boasts a rich, beefy flavor, is a great cut of meat to throw on the pit.
It's thin, so it cooks pretty quickly. And it doesn't take a lot of prep work, so no mixing up marinades.
One slightly unexpected ingredient: sugar. It helps in browning the meat.
For a bright counterpoint, whip up this easy herb sauce with fresh parsley, garlic, lemon juice and, again, just a little sugar.
Grilled Flank Steak with Garlic-Herb Sauce
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe by America's Test Kitchen.
1 (2-pound) flank steak, trimmed
1 teaspoon sugar, divided
Salt and pepper
1 cup minced fresh parsley
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 garlic cloves, minced
1. Pat steak dry with paper towels, sprinkle with ¾ teaspoon sugar, and season with salt and pepper. Combine parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, remaining ¼ teaspoon sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in small bowl and set aside for serving.
2. For a charcoal grill: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes (6 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over half of grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes.
3. For a gas grill: Turn all burners to high, cover and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high and turn other burner(s) to medium.
4. Clean and oil cooking grate. Place steak on hotter side of grill. Cook (covered if using gas), turning as needed, until lightly charred and meat registers 120 to 125 F (for medium-rare), 8 to 12 minutes.
5. Transfer steak to carving board, tent with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Slice steak against grain very thin on bias and serve with garlic-herb sauce.