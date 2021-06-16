Just about everyone loves munching on popcorn while watching a movie.
But how about using it instead of breadcrumbs to coat chicken?
The clever folks at the Popcorn Board (yes, there is a board for everything) came up with the idea and used it to create Thai Peanut and Popcorn Crusted Chicken.
We love the flavors of Thailand and we love popcorn, so how could this not be good?
The board also notes that popcorn is a good way to add whole grains to your diet. Three cups of popcorn equal one serving of whole grains.
Thai Peanut and Popcorn Crusted Chicken
Make 4 servings. Recipe is from the Popcorn Board.
3 tablespoons peanut butter
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
2 cups popped popcorn
½ cup chopped peanuts
1 egg
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 (1¾ pounds) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1. SAUCE: Mix peanut butter, honey, soy sauce, lime juice and hot pepper sauce in a small bowl until smooth. Set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 350 F. Process popcorn in a blender or food processor until ground. Pour it into a shallow dish; stir in peanuts and set aside.
3. In another shallow dish, whisk egg, soy sauce, garlic and hot pepper sauce until blended; set aside.
4. Heat oil in a large, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat.
5. Dip chicken in egg mixture and then in popcorn mixture until well coated.
6. Place in skillet and brown on both sides; about 3 minutes per side.
7. Place skillet in oven 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with Thai peanut sauce.