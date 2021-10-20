If you've ever watched a cooking competition on television, at some point a contestant is going to try to make risotto, even though he or she knows they don't have enough time.
Inevitably, they fail.
Home cooks are usually reluctant to give the creamy Italian dish a go because you know you're going to have to stand at the stove and constantly stir the rice.
But now lots of folks have multicookers, and this recipe is essentially a no-stir risotto you make on the pressure cooker setting in about 7 minutes. The total time for the recipes takes 30 minutes from start to finish.
The rice will turn out perfectly tender with just the right bite.
To get the traditional creamy consistency, encourage the rice to release additional starch by vigorously stirring in the Parmesan at the end of cooking. Arborio rice, which is high in starch, gives risotto its characteristic creaminess so do not substitute other types of rice.
Parmesan Risotto
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is from "Multicooker Perfection" by America’s Test Kitchen.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ onion, chopped fine
Salt
1½ cups Arborio rice
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup dry white wine
3 cups chicken broth, warmed, plus extra as needed
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1. Using highest sauté or browning function, melt 2 tablespoons butter in multicooker. Add onion and 1 teaspoon salt and cook until onion is softened, 3 to 5 minutes.
2. Stir in rice and garlic and cook until grains are translucent around edges, about 3 minutes. Stir in wine and cook until nearly evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in warm broth, scraping up any rice that sticks to bottom of pot.
3. Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high pressure cook function and cook for 7 minutes. Turn off multicooker and quick-release pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you.
4. If necessary, adjust consistency with extra hot broth or continue to cook, using highest sauté or browning function, stirring frequently, until proper consistency is achieved. Risotto should be slightly thickened, and a spoon dragged along bottom of multicooker should leave trail that quickly fills in.
5. Add Parmesan and remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir vigorously until risotto becomes creamy. Stir in chives and lemon juice and season with salt to taste. Serve immediately.