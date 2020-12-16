Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Makes eight, 1-cup servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 stick butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 large tomatoes
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup fresh basil leaves
1. In a heavy stock pot, melt butter with olive oil over medium-high heat.
2. Chop and seed the tomatoes.
3. Add tomatoes and onion to the butter and oil. Add salt.
4. Cook over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes or until tomatoes start to break down.
5. Remove from heat to either spoon the mixture into a blender or blend with an immersion blender until tomatoes are pureed.
6. Return the pot to medium-high heat.
7. Pour in tomato sauce and add sugar.
8. Stir in Worcestershire sauce then season with paprika, garlic powder and black pepper.
9. Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in heavy cream and fresh basil and heat through. Serve hot.
Parmesan Crackers
1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 heaping tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon olive oil
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
2. In a bowl, whisk together cheese, garlic powder, flour and olive oil.
3. Place tablespoons of cheese mixture onto parchment paper, leaving about 1 inch between each pile of cheese.
4. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cheese is completely melted and golden brown.
5. Let the crisps rest on the pan for 2 minutes before carefully transferring to a paper-towel-lined rack. Cool completely before serving.