This appetizer, with its gorgeous red and green hues, is a cheery addition to any holiday table.
Cherry tomatoes provide the pop of red, with creamy pesto bringing the green to the dish.
These little stuffed tomatoes make quite the pretty picture perched on a white plate.
The pesto gets its bright flavor from the basil, with the cheese and pine nuts acting as a salty foil.
While pesto is rich in vitamins and minerals, it's also high in fat and calories.
So, as much as we'd like to gobble them all up, maybe we'll have only one or two.
Pesto-Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes
Makes 24.
24 cherry tomatoes
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
PESTO
2 cups fresh basil leaves
2 large garlic cloves
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons grated pecorino Romano cheese
¼ cup pine nuts
½ cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1. Slice off tops of tomatoes and scoop out seeds (a grapefruit spoon works well). Discard tops and stand tomatoes upside-down on paper towels to drain.
2. Make pesto: Combine basil, garlic, cheeses and pine nuts in a food processor. Process until finely chopped. With machine running, slowly add olive oil and process until well combined. Season to taste.
3. Stir cream cheese until smooth. Mix in pesto. Stuff tomatoes with cream cheese/pesto mixture and refrigerate until serving.