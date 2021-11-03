Because the main component of this dish is green beans, I would like to say it is healthy. It is not. It is, however, delicious.
So throw caution to the wind and try this Sweet Baked Green Beans recipe, which calls for a cup of brown sugar and a cup of butter.
See, not healthy. See, that's why so delicious.
Because you need to chill the dish overnight, plan ahead if you decide to make it.
This recipe was shared by one of the best cooks we know, Dorothy Young. She got it from Shirley Adele Williams.
Sweet Baked Green Beans
Recipe is by Shirley Adele Williams.
3 cans cut green beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons dehydrated onions
2-3 tablespoons real bacon bits
1. Put green beans in a large bowl. Melt butter, sugar, soy sauce and onions in a saucepan. Stir in bacon bits.
2. Pour mixture over green beans. Cover and chill overnight.
3. Pour beans and juice into casserole dish and bake covered at 350 F for 35-40 minutes.