The chill in the air has us craving a big bowl of soup.
For those who are oyster fans, this stew is simple and buttery, and, best of all, comes together in minutes.
One caution: Be careful; you don’t want to overcook the oysters or boil the soup.
And be sure to have a toasty loaf of French bread or your favorite crackers on hand to complement this rich, thick bowl of goodness.
Louisiana-Style Oyster Stew
Serves 4.
6 tablespoons butter, divided
½ bunch green onions, chopped (about ½ cup)
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
1 pint fresh oysters, drained but reserve oyster liquid
3 tablespoons flour
1 to 2 cups milk
¼ teaspoon red pepper or to taste
¼ teaspoon black pepper to taste
1 drop of bitters
1 tablespoon dry sherry
Dash Worcestershire sauce
Salt to taste
1 cup half-and-half cream
1. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in skillet and sauté green onions and parsley until just wilted.
2. Add drained oysters and cook until edges curl. Do not overcook. Remove from heat and set aside.
3. Melt remaining butter in separate saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook about 3 minutes. Do not brown.
4. Combine oyster liquid with enough milk to make 2 cups.
5. Lower heat and slowly pour mixture into flour. Stir constantly over medium heat until mixture thickens and bubbles. Season with red and black peppers, bitters, sherry, Worcestershire and salt.
6. Stir in half-and-half. Heat thoroughly, but do not boil.
7. Serve with crackers or hot French bread.