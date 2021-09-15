The secret ingredient in this Asian Crusted Chicken recipe is mayonnaise.
The creamy condiment holds in the juices, making the chicken incredibly moist.
The garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame seeds give it that distinctly Asian flavor.
And the panko breadcrumbs add a nice crispy crunch for chicken.
This recipe calls for chicken breasts, but it would also work with tenderloins,
Serve them with roasted broccoli or slice them up and top a salad.
Asian Crusted Chicken
Makes 4 servings.
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1½ teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger, divided
1 teaspoon Asian Five Spice Powder
2 teaspoons soy sauce, divided
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
½ cup mayonnaise
1 green onion, chopped
¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
1. Combine garlic, 1 teaspoon of the ginger, Asian Five Spice Powder and 1 teaspoon of the soy sauce in a small bowl until well blended and pour over chicken breasts for at least 15 to 20 minutes.
2. While chicken is marinating, preheat oven to 425 F.
3. In a separate bowl, combine mayonnaise, green onion, remaining soy sauce and ginger.
3. Arrange chicken on baking sheet. Evenly coat with mayonnaise, putting most of it on top of the chicken, then sprinkle with breadcrumbs and sesame seeds.
4. Bake 20 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.