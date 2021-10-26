Something witchy this way comes — and it is delicious.
Kids will have a ball creating these Witchy Popcorn Balls. They're even more fun to eat.
It's more or less a recipe for Rice Krispies Treats, but substituting popcorn for the cereal.
Once the popcorn balls are made, the decorations turn them into witches, complete with licorice "hair."
So, as the witching hour approaches, concoct these sweet treats to celebrate.
Witchy Popcorn Balls
Makes 8 (4-inch) popcorn balls.
16 chocolate wafer cookies
3 quarts popped popcorn
4 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 cups miniature marshmallows
3 tablespoons (½ of a 3-ounce box) lime gelatin mix
Green food color, optional
8 chocolate ice cream cones
¾ cup chocolate chips
Orange sugar sprinkles, placed in a small dish
Jelly beans, candy corn, licorice string
1. Spread a sheet of wax (or parchment) paper over a work surface and place the wafer cookies on it.
2. Spray a large mixing bowl with cooking spray and place popcorn inside.
3. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and gelatin dessert powder until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. If desired, adjust color with a drop or 2 of food color. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated.
4. Spray hands with cooking spray, scoop popcorn and form into 8 ball, compressing tightly. Place balls on 8 of the wafer cookies. Press candy decorations into popcorn balls to form eyes, nose and mouth.
5. Place chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl. Cover and heat for 10 seconds. Stir chocolate to aid melting. Repeat as needed until chocolate is melted and smooth.
6. Spoon about ½ teaspoon melted chocolate onto the top of each popcorn ball. Press a few licorice strings into chocolate to form "hair."
7. Dip cone edges into melted chocolate and then into orange sugar sprinkles. Place on remaining wafer cookies to form witches hat. Place hats onto popcorn balls. Allow chocolate to set for about 45 minutes before serving or wrap in plastic wrap for storage.