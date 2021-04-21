There's something about Asian flavors that just hits all the right notes.
Savory with just a hint of sweetness and a hit of salty from the soy sauce combine in a delicious combination.
This recipe for Crispy Beef in Sweet Chili Sauce takes it one step further by first frying the beef for a crunchy undercoat.
There's a little heat from the jalapeño, so, if you're not a fan, leave it out.
Serve it over your favorite flavor of rice or cauliflower rice.
Crispy Beef in Sweet Chili Sauce
Makes 4-6 servings.
1-1½ pounds thinly sliced beef strips (like used for stir fry)
1 egg, beaten
4 tablespoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2½ tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 onion thinly sliced
1 jalapeño pepper thinly sliced
1 teaspoon ginger
3 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
3 tablespoons soy sauce
6 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce
1. In a large bowl, add beef to beaten egg and stir until coated.
2. Combine cornstarch, salt and pepper then add to beef strips and stir until coated. It will be a sticky clump.
3. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large skillet, separate beef strips as you add them to the skillet. Cook in one layer, in batches, until brown and crispy, about 5-6 minutes. Remove to a paper towel.
4. When all beef is cooked, add another half-tablespoon of oil to skillet, then saute onion for a couple of minutes until tender.
5. Add jalapeño and the rest of the ingredients and stir, heating the sauce until everything is incorporated and it is beginning to boil.
6. Add beef back to the skillet and stir to thoroughly coat with the sauce. When heated through, serve.