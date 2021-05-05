Sometimes your mom wants you to make a fuss on Mother’s Day. Sometimes she just wants a simple meal and the luxury of a quiet house all to herself.
Moms need different things at different times. What follows is a simple menu that kids of all ages can help with.
Quiches can range from simple to extravagant depending on what you put in them. If you stroll up and down the farmers market, you’ll find fresh, endless possibilities for ingredients. Just start with the basics: crust, eggs, milk or cream and cheese. Everything else is up to you or the growing season.
I find a simple ratio of one egg to one-fourth cup of milk or cream is a solid plan for a creamy quiche. For a light custard, use milk; for the richest custard, use heavy cream. For a nice balance between the two, use half-and-half.
For this quiche, I roasted some multicolored cherry tomatoes, a tender yellow squash and some mild, green garlic. You can add bacon, ham or sausage if you like. I regret skipping the mushrooms, so feel free to add those, too.
To avoid weighing down your quiche with water released from your vegetables, cook them before baking them into the custard. I roasted those I used for this recipe, but a quick saute also works well.
While the quiche bakes, whip up a fresh strawberry cocktail for mom to enjoy on a shady porch. This take on a piña colada is refreshing and slightly sweet.
Strawberries are nearing the end of their season, so they are extra ripe and sweet right now. The coconut milk gives this drink just a touch of tropical flavor.
To all the mothers out there, I wish you a lovely day full of whatever your heart needs and desires. You’ve earned all that and more.
Roasted Summer Vegetable Quiche
Makes one 10-inch quiche (6-8 servings). Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 10-inch ready-made pie crust
1 small yellow squash, sliced thinly
6-9 cherry tomatoes, sliced thinly
1 bunch green garlic or green onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
4 eggs
1 cup half-and-half
½ cup goat cheese
1. Bake pie crust according to package directions.
2. Adjust oven heat to 425 F.
3. Place sliced squash, tomatoes and green garlic or onions on a baking sheet.
4. Drizzle with olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
5. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.
6. In a large bowl, beat eggs, then whisk in half-and-half and goat cheese until blended.
7. Stir in roasted vegetables. Pour the whole mixture into the baked pie crust.
8. Reduce oven heat to 375 F. Cover quiche with foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
9. Remove cover and bake another 10 minutes, if needed, to brown the edges and firm up the center. Serve warm.
Strawberry Colada
Makes 4-5 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
2 pints strawberries, stemmed
1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk
2 cups crushed ice
½ cup rum, if desired
1. Over medium heat, bring water to a simmer.
2. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Simmer for about 5 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and let cool.
4. In a blender, place strawberries and puree.
5. Add coconut milk and crushed ice.
6. Pour in rum and cooled simple syrup.
7. Serve chilled or freeze until slushy, no more than 2 to 3 hours.