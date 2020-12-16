These Coconut Raspberry Bars are layers of goodness.
A buttery mixture of oatmeal, toasted coconut and flour are the basis for the bottom and top layers. Be sure to watch the coconut when it's toasting because it can burn very quickly.
The raspberry layer comes from a jar, so look for good-quality preserves to spread on.
This recipe comes together pretty quickly, and these bars will disappear just as quickly.
Coconut Raspberry Bars
Makes one 13-by-9-inch pan.
1½ cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided
Cooking spray
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1½ stick unsalted butter, chilled
1½ cups rolled oats (old-fashioned style)
¾ cup good quality raspberry preserves
Shortening or cooking spray for preparing the pan
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Place ¾ cup coconut in a thin layer on a baking sheet and toast in oven. Stir every 3 to 4 minutes as the coconut browns. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.
2. Spray a 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray.
3. In a food processor, pulse to combine the flour, sugars, salt and butter. Or mix by hand or with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. The mixture should be crumbles with pea-sized bits.
4. Add rolled oats and toasted coconut. Reserve 1 cup of the dough. Press the remaining dough into the pan.
5. Spread the preserves on top of the dough, then crumble the reserved dough over the top. Sprinkle the untoasted coconut on top.
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven, cool and cut into squares. Store in a cool place in an airtight container for up to one week or freeze.