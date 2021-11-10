The next time you need to bring a dip to a gathering, I encourage you to mix up Pat's Shrimp Dip.
This recipe comes from my late mother-in-law, Pat Martin, and the simple ingredients belie just how delicious it is.
The amount of seasoning depends on how spicy you like it and whether your shrimp are seasoned. We picked some up at a local seafood shop, so really didn't need more than a dash or two of hot sauce.
The rest are pretty ordinary ingredients, but the sum of those parts add up to a real treat.
We made the dip the day ahead of a small party and took it out of the fridge early enough so that it could warm slightly and spread easily. Raves all around!
Pat's Shrimp Dip
7 green onions, chopped
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
Dash Worcestershire sauce
Dash hot sauce
⅓-½ cup mayonnaise
2 pounds boiled shrimp, coarsely chopped
Cayenne pepper to taste
Crackers for serving
1. Combine green onions, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and mayonnaise in a large bowl.
2. Stir in shrimp. Add more mayo until it gets to desired creaminess.
3. Add cayenne to taste.
4. Serve with crackers.