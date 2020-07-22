We sometimes joke (OK, maybe it's not really a joke) that we could just eat appetizers.
Instead of filling up on just one main food, nibbling on a variety of bites holds real appeal.
Bruschetta is a favorite. It's a delicious contrast of crunchy bread, topped by creamy ricotta covered in a flavorful mix of roasted red peppers and Kalamata olives.
Bruschetta with Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers & Olives
Makes 8 servings.
1¼ cups whole-milk or part-skim ricotta cheese
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest plus
½ teaspoon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 cup jarred roasted red peppers, patted dry, cut into ¼-inch pieces
¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 (18-inch) baguette, sliced ¾-inch thick on bias
1 garlic clove, peeled
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped fine (optional)
1. Adjust oven rack 4 inches from broiler and heat. Combine ricotta, lemon zest, salt and pepper in bowl. Combine red peppers, olives, olive oil and lemon juice in second bowl.
2. Arrange bread in single layer on rimmed baking sheet and broil until bread is deep golden and toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
3. Lightly rub 1 side of each toast with garlic (you will not use all of garlic). Spread ricotta mixture evenly on toasts, top with red pepper mixture, sprinkle with parsley and rosemary and drizzle with extra olive oil. Serve immediately.