Cook once, eat twice. Or even three times.
One way to get the most out of your food dollars is to make a plan for leftovers. And chicken is a cost-effective and excellent way to do just that.
Make this Sticky Chicken, from former staffer Beth Colvin, and serve it for supper. Note, you'll want to let the spice-rubbed chicken sit in the fridge overnight so it can soak in all that flavor before baking. Also, it's a long bake time, so get started in the early afternoon if you plan on having it that evening.
The leftover meat can go into salads, tacos or sandwiches, or combined into other dishes, like a casserole. The carcass boiled on low for a few hours makes a rich stock for soup, gumbo, or chicken and dumplings.
With not a lot of effort, you'll have several meals in the bag.
Sticky Chicken
Makes 1 roasted chicken. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 onion, quartered
1 (4-pound) roasting chicken
1. Mix spices together. Rinse chicken and remove giblets. Set them aside for stock, if desired.
2. Pat chicken dry, then rub inside and out with the spice mixture. Put onion in the cavity and wrap chicken in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.
3. Preheat the oven to 250 F. Place chicken in a roasting pan, preferably one with a rack to hold the meat up out of its juices.
4. Bake uncovered for 5 hours or until the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees. Let the chicken stand 10 minutes, then carve.