Sarah Liberta, an herb and culinary expert, will speak about harvesting and preserving herbs at the Thursday meeting of the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The cost is $5; free for members.
Liberta will lead a tour of the Sensory Garden, which the Herb Society recently redesigned and replanted. There are eight large raised beds, and themes for six of them — Lively Lemon Herbs; Many Mints; Mediterranean Cooking; Scarborough Fair with parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme, along with other English herbs like lavender, ginger, cutting celery and chervil; the Hispanic Garden; and the Asian Garden. Eventually the remaining two gardens will be themed, but for now are general herb gardens.
The Sensory Garden is a Green Bridges Garden, meaning plants are not sprayed with herbicides or pesticides and are safe to touch, smell and taste.
Visit hsabr.org for more information on classes, programs and meetings of the Herb Society.