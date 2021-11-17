If you like chocolate, and, really, we can't be friends if you don't, this is your pie.
It's called Chocolate Fudge Pie, so it's not just chocolate, it's fudgy chocolate.
And it's the best kind of chocolate, with a slightly crunchy crust forming on the top, while the interior remains slightly gooey.
This recipe is a favorite one made by my late mother-in-law, Pat Martin, for holidays. Since the recipe makes two pies, it's great for when a crowd is gathering.
You can make you own pie crust if you'd like, but we use the frozen ones that come two to a pack. Besides, it's not really about the crust. It's all about the chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Pie
Makes two 9-inch pies. Recipe is from Pat Martin.
½ cup butter
2 (1-ounce) squares of semisweet chocolate
4 eggs
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cocoa
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 (9-inch) pie shells (if using frozen, allow to defrost)
1. Melt butter and chocolate squares on low heat.
2. In a separate bowl, beat eggs until light, then beat in sugar.
3. Slowly stir in melted chocolate/butter mixture.
4. Add pecans, salt, cocoa and lemon juice.
5. Divide batter between two pie crusts. Bake at 375 F for 10 minutes.
6. Lower oven heat to 350 F. Bake 20 minutes longer. Do not overbake.