Baked Zucchini Fries

 PHOTO BY KAREN MARTIN

This recipe is a good way to get your veggies in a most appetizing way.

Instead of potatoes, these "fries" are made from zucchini.

The panko breadcrumbs give them a crunch, and the spices add the flavor, something zucchini generally lacks.

Cut the zucchini in half, then cut each half into quarters, lengthwise. That gives you a nice-sized fry. 

You can easily double the recipe, but, if you do, put breadcrumbs in two bowls — they tend to get a little gummy.

If you're looking to start eating a little healthier, these fries are a good place to start.

This recipe also works for onions and squash.

Baked Zucchini Fries

Makes 16 fries.

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon cayenne

1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 egg whites, whipped until frothy

1 medium zucchini, cut in half, then each quarter cut in 4 pieces lengthwise

1. Preheat oven to 500 F. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or use parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, mix oregano, basil, cayenne, flour and salt. Place breadcrumbs in a separate bowl.

3. Dredge a zucchini stick in flour mixture, then dip into egg white, then dredge in breadcrumbs.

4. Place zucchini on baking sheet and repeat with remaining fries. Give fries a light coating of nonstick spray.

5. Bake about 5 minutes, turn then bake about 5 minutes more or until crisp.

