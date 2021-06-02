This recipe is a good way to get your veggies in a most appetizing way.
Instead of potatoes, these "fries" are made from zucchini.
The panko breadcrumbs give them a crunch, and the spices add the flavor, something zucchini generally lacks.
Cut the zucchini in half, then cut each half into quarters, lengthwise. That gives you a nice-sized fry.
You can easily double the recipe, but, if you do, put breadcrumbs in two bowls — they tend to get a little gummy.
If you're looking to start eating a little healthier, these fries are a good place to start.
This recipe also works for onions and squash.
Baked Zucchini Fries
Makes 16 fries.
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon cayenne
1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 egg whites, whipped until frothy
1 medium zucchini, cut in half, then each quarter cut in 4 pieces lengthwise
1. Preheat oven to 500 F. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or use parchment paper.
2. In a small bowl, mix oregano, basil, cayenne, flour and salt. Place breadcrumbs in a separate bowl.
3. Dredge a zucchini stick in flour mixture, then dip into egg white, then dredge in breadcrumbs.
4. Place zucchini on baking sheet and repeat with remaining fries. Give fries a light coating of nonstick spray.
5. Bake about 5 minutes, turn then bake about 5 minutes more or until crisp.