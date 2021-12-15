Lots of pralines are almost caramel in color. Not these.
These pralines are creamy white, studded with pecan halves. They are beautiful and decadently delicious.
This recipe comes from my mom, Lou Didier. I'm not sure where she got it from, but it's the only kind she ever made.
So, while pralines tinged almost the color of cafe au lait are certainly good, these sugary delights are my family's favorite.
Pralines
Makes about 40. Recipe is from Lou Didier.
3 cups white sugar
1 cup evaporated milk
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups pecan halves
1. In a large saucepan, stir together sugar and evaporated milk until well combined.
2. Over medium heat, bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. When it reaches a full boil, cook about 15 minutes until soft ball forms (when drops of the mixture are dropped into cold water, it will form a soft ball).
3. Remove pot from heat. Add butter and vanilla. Stir about 25 times.
4. Add pecans. Stir about 25 times.
5. Drop by spoonful on to wax paper.