Our old black iron skillet has made a lot of roux, that first step toward wonderful dishes that usually end with bowls licked clean.
But I never thought it would be put to use for this: Skillet S'mores Dip. However, that decades-old skillet is the perfect vehicle for turning this campfire favorite into a more manageable treat.
Instead of sandwiching the marshmallows and chocolate between two graham crackers, which always results in, well, a bit of a mess, the crackers become the "chips" to the marshmallow/chocolate "dip." I'm not going to say there's no mess — it is melted chocolate and marshmallows after all — just a little bit less of a mess since you can take smaller bites.
The black iron skillet is the pan to use because it retains the heat allowing the chocolate to stay warm and decadently melty for longer.
If you don’t have a black iron skillet (an investment you should definitely consider), another ovenproof dish will work. If it's glass, use the microwave to melt the chocolate chips instead of the stovetop.
This is a great treat for the July Fourth holiday. And, you'll probably lick the skillet clean.
Skillet S'mores Dip
½ tablespoon butter
1¾ cups milk chocolate chips
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 bag large marshmallows
Graham crackers (your choice of flavor)
1. Preheat oven to 450 F.
2. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet on low, melt ½ tablespoon of butter. Once melted, brush the bottom and sides of the skillet with the butter.
3. Add both flavors of chocolate chips. Top chocolate chips with marshmallows, enough to cover the top in a single layer.
4. Bake in oven for 5 to 6 minutes or until the tops are golden.