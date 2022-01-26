Former New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton gives team owner Gayle Benson his version of a Ted Lasso biscuit, a king cake, before he announces he's leaving the team during a press conference at the indoor Saints practice facility on Airline Highway in Metairie, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. After 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, having led the franchise to a cathartic Super Bowl win and having authored some of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, Sean Payton is walking away on his terms.(Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)