In his retirement speech, Sean Payton tipped his hat to another American football coach, the feel-good Apple TV "Ted Lasso."
"We don't do biscuits here in New Orleans, but we do king cake," Payton said, as he presented Gayle Benson a king cake. Payton was referencing Coach Lasso's daily habit of bringing homemade shortbread cookies to his female boss and owner of the English soccer team he coaches. In further Lasso-style, Payton had 100 king cakes on hand for the media on hand, as well.
If you haven't watched "Ted Lasso" and are crying in your beer over Payton's departure, check out the first two seasons of "Lasso" on Apple TV. Chances are high that watching the show will not only make you feel better, it may even make you respect Payton's king cake gesture more.
On the other hand, if you would rather spend some time in the kitchen, here's a recipe for Ted Lasso's Biscuits with the Boss (pink box not included):
Ted Lasso's Biscuits with the Boss
- 2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour (recommend King Arthur flour)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Place two sticks unsalted butter in bowl of stand mixer (or large bowl if using an electric hand mixer). Let sit at room temperature until softened. Coat an 8-or 9-inch square metal baking pan with more butter.
- Beat the butter on high speed with the paddle attachment until fluffy, about three to five minutes. With mixer running, gradually add 3/4 cup powdered sugar. Continue beating until the mixture is pale and fluffy.
- Sift two cups all-purpose flour into the bowl, then add 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mix on low until just combined. Transfer to prepared pan. Pat to an even thickness about a half-inch thick. Refrigerate for one hour.
- Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat oven to 300°F.
- Slice the dough into rectangles in the pan. Bake until golden-brown and the middle is firm -- about 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool completely. Carefully re-slice before serving.