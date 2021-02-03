Chocolate Beet Sheet Cake
Makes one 11-by-15-inch sheet pan cake. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup beets, cooked and pureed
½ cup vegetable oil
1¾ cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cups cocoa
ICING
1 stick butter
¼ cup cocoa
6 tablespoons milk
1 pound powdered sugar
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Grease an 11-by-15-by-1-inch sheet pan.
2. Wrap beets in foil and cook for about 40 minutes or until tender. Let cool then peel and puree in a food processor.
3. Mix oil, sugar and eggs until light yellow and frothy. Add vanilla.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa.
5. Alternate adding dry ingredients and beets to the egg mixture. Start and end with dry ingredients.
6. Pour into the prepared sheet pan. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Add icing while warm.
7. Icing: Melt butter in a medium saucepan on low. Stir in cocoa and milk until blended. Remove from heat. Stir in powdered sugar until smooth. Pour and spread over warm cake. Allow to set for a few minutes then serve.
Carrot Cake
Makes one 9-by-13-inch cake. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1½ cups vegetable oil
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup orange juice
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
3 cups finely grated carrots
1 cup pecans, chopped
ICING:
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
5 cups powdered sugar, sifted
1. Heat oven to 325 F. Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat oil and sugars well.
3. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and ½ cup orange juice.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. Stir into sugar and egg mixture ½ cup at a time.
5. Stir in carrots and pecans.
6. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake 50 minutes until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.
7. For icing: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until blended. Stir in 2 tablespoons orange juice and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
8. Stir in sifted powdered sugar until smooth. Refrigerate until thick enough to spread, about 30 minutes.
9. Spread cooled cake with frosting. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve cake cold or at room temperature.