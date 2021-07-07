Lots of people with gardens are being overrun with zucchini just about now.
This light salad is a refreshing way to use those veggies.
Add some grilled chicken or shrimp and the salad becomes a delicious lunch.
We used our spiralizer (remember when that was all the rage?), but you could also cut the zucchini matchstick size.
The zucchini can be left raw or add a little water and pop it into the microwave for about a minute or so to soften it a bit. Cool and drain the zucchini in a colander before adding it to the salad.
The lemon zest really makes this dish sing, so don't leave it out.
Lemon Basil Zucchini Salad
Makes 4 servings.
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
2 cups zucchini spirals
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts (optional)
1. Combine olive oil, lemon juice, basil and lemon zest in large bowl.
2. Add zucchini and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
3. Serve topped with Parmesan and pine nuts.