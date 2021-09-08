Tired of the same old potato recipes, I went in search of something new and came up with an oldie but goodie.
This recipe, shared by columnist Corinne Cook about 20 years ago, combines potatoes and vegetables in a dish that's attractive and delicious. The recipe was devised by Millie Diamond and included in the "The View From Our Kitchen" cookbook.
You'll want to have the mashed potatoes (about 4 cups) ready to go. We won't judge if you use instant. Once you spread them in the pan, a colorful array of vegetables — quickly stir-fried and flavored with white wine — is layered on top.
This recipe will definitely up your side dish game.
Basque Potatoes
Makes 6-8 servings. Recipe is from "The View From Our Kitchen" cookbook.
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 large garlic clove, pressed
1 bell pepper, cut into thin wedges
2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges
2 medium fresh tomatoes, cut into small wedges
½ cup olives with pimentos
1 strip orange peel
½ tsp. dried basil
¾ cup white wine
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups hot mashed potatoes, well-seasoned
Chopped parsley for garnish
1. Preheat oven to 325 F.
2. Heat olive oil in large skillet, then saute garlic, bell pepper and onions until they begin to soften.
3. Add tomatoes, olives, orange peel and basil. Simmer over medium-high heat. Stir in wine and simmer 5 minutes. The vegetables should be tender-crisp.
4. Remove orange peel and add salt and pepper to taste.
5. Spray an 8-by-11-inch ovenproof dish with nonstick coating. Place mashed potatoes in bottom of dish. Spoon vegetables and juice over the entire top. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.
6. Bake in 325 F oven for 20-25 minutes or until heated through.