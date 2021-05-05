We eat a lot of chicken and are always looking for ways to give it a new spin.
This recipe for Balsamic Glazed Chicken comes together pretty easily.
The flavor comes from the balsamic vinegar and honey, cut with a little Creole mustard.
Let the chicken saturate in the marinade for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.
We used chicken tenderloins, so they cooked pretty fast in a skillet. The marinade, thickened with a little cornstarch, makes a tasty coating.
Balsamic-Glazed Chicken
Makes 4 servings.
½ cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1½ tablespoons Creole mustard
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
2 pounds chicken tenderloins
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except chicken and cornstarch. Whisk until well combined.
2. Add chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to one hour.
3. Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Heat over high heat. Remove chicken from marinade and add to skillet. Sear chicken about 2 minutes on each side.
4. To marinade, add cornstarch. Mix well.
5. Add marinade to skillet. Cook 10-15 minutes or until chicken is done.