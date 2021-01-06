The rich broth. The buttery, caramelized onions. The melty cheese.
Oh how we love French Onion Soup.
This recipe from longtime food writer Corinne Cook will make you smile as you dip spoon after spoon into your own little crock of goodness.
Note that each cheese — Swiss, Gruyere, Provolone or mozzarella — will give a different flavor profile. Our advice: Make it once with each of them to decide what you like best. And the experiment will be delicious.
French Onion Soup
Serves 6. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
4 medium onions, peeled and thinly sliced
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoons flour
2 (14.5-ounce) cans condensed beef broth
18 teaspoon pepper or to taste
Taste for salt, add if needed
¼ to ½ cup dry sherry or white wine
French bread, cut into 6 (¾-inch-thick slices); butter one side
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
4 ounces Swiss, Gruyere, Provolone or mozzarella
1. Peel and cut onions into thin slices to measure 4 cups.
2. In Dutch oven, melt butter and add olive oil. Add onions and stir to coat. Cook uncovered 10 minutes or until onions are soft, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium low and cook, uncovered for 25-30 minutes or until onions are well browned.
3. Stir in the flour until well combined. Gradually add beef broth.
4. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add sherry or wine. Heat until mixture comes to a boil; reduce heat and keep at a slow simmer for 15 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, grate cheese and set aside.
6. Move oven racks to about 5 inches from heating element. On sheet pan place bread, buttered side down. Broil until golden; turn and broil other side. Watch carefully to prevent burning.
7. To serve, ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Place a piece of toast on top. Sprinkle toast and soup with Parmesan cheese, then top with grated Swiss, Gruyere, Provolone or mozzarella cheese.
8. Carefully set bowls of soup on sheet pan and place under boiler to melt and slightly brown the cheese. Watch carefully.