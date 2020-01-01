EverythingHealthyAvgolemonoSoup.jpg

Avgolemono Soup with Chicken and Rice

“Fresh lemon juice and eggs give this soup a lovely yellow color. Try substituting rice with orzo or hand-crushed nests of vermicelli pasta.” — Peter Minaki

Serves 8. Recipe is from “The Everything: Healthy Mediterranean Cookbook” by Peter Minaki.

10 cups chicken stock

⅓ cup finely diced carrot

⅓ cup finely diced celery

⅓ cup Arborio or Carolina rice

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 cups cooked and chopped skinless chicken

1. Add stock to a large pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Add carrots, celery, and rice. Boil 10-15 minutes then remove from heat. Season with salt.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and lemon juice. Continuing to whisk vigorously, slowly add a ladle of soup liquid into egg mixture. Continue whisking and slowly add another 3-4 ladles of soup (one at a time) into egg mixture.

3. Slowly stir egg mixture back into soup. Stir in chicken.

4. Let the soup cool 5 minutes before serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories; 3.5 grams fat; 22 grams protein; 860 milligrams sodium; 1 gram fiber; 9 grams carbohydrates; 0 grams sugar

