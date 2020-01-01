Avgolemono Soup with Chicken and Rice
“Fresh lemon juice and eggs give this soup a lovely yellow color. Try substituting rice with orzo or hand-crushed nests of vermicelli pasta.” — Peter Minaki
Serves 8. Recipe is from “The Everything: Healthy Mediterranean Cookbook” by Peter Minaki.
10 cups chicken stock
⅓ cup finely diced carrot
⅓ cup finely diced celery
⅓ cup Arborio or Carolina rice
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 cups cooked and chopped skinless chicken
1. Add stock to a large pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Add carrots, celery, and rice. Boil 10-15 minutes then remove from heat. Season with salt.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and lemon juice. Continuing to whisk vigorously, slowly add a ladle of soup liquid into egg mixture. Continue whisking and slowly add another 3-4 ladles of soup (one at a time) into egg mixture.
3. Slowly stir egg mixture back into soup. Stir in chicken.
4. Let the soup cool 5 minutes before serving.
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories; 3.5 grams fat; 22 grams protein; 860 milligrams sodium; 1 gram fiber; 9 grams carbohydrates; 0 grams sugar