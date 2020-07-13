Popcorn can be an oh-so-healthy snack. Not this recipe.
On this occasion, however, we're willing to trade the almost-no-calorie snack for a delicious bowl of Caramel Pecan Corn.
You might want to whip this up for a special movie night at home or as a treat for getting all those chores done around the house.
Once you've made the caramel and poured it over the popcorn mixture, it has to bake about an hour, so give yourself time. Then, enjoy!
Caramel Pecan Corn
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
2 cups pecans pieces
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup butter or margarine
¼ cup light corn syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ teaspoon baking soda
1. Heat oven to 225 F. Spray a 15-by-10-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray.
2. Mix popcorn and pecans in large bowl.
3. Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium saucepan. Over low heat, stir mixture until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high and boil 5 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract and baking soda.
5. Pour over popcorn and pecans, immediately stirring gently to coat. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet, spreading evenly.
6. Bake for 1 hour. Cool completely. Break into pieces and store in airtight container.