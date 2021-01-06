Fig and Bacon Flatbread
Makes 2 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
4 tablespoons brown sugar
⅛ teaspoon salt
1 large or 2 medium flatbreads
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup preserved whole figs (cut in half) or 1/4 cup fig jam
4 cooked bacon slices, crumbled
¼ cup sautéed onion slices
½ cup goat cheese crumbles
2-4 basil leaves, chiffonade
1. In a small saucepan, heat balsamic vinegar, brown sugar and pinch of salt over medium heat. Bring to a boil stirring constantly.
2. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes or until glaze reduces by half and thickens. Set aside to cool.
3. Heat oven to 425 F. Brush olive oil onto the flatbread.
4. Top flatbread with figs, bacon and onion. Sprinkle on goat cheese.
5. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until cheese has melted.
6. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, top with basil strips then serve.
Pickled Beet Salad
Makes 2 large servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons white balsamic or cane vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon minced garlic
¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
6 cups lettuce
1 cup pickled beets, sliced or chopped
¼ cup sliced onion
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup roasted pecans
1. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, sugar, salt, pepper, and both fresh and granulated garlic.
2. Place lettuce in salad bowl. Pour all of the dressing over the lettuce and toss to coat.
3. Add pickled beets, onion slices and cheese. Toss once more.
4. Top with roasted pecans and serve immediately.