Pork chops. Pork ribs. Pork roast. Pork loin. If there's "pork" in the name, we love it.
And, for some reason, we especially love pork in the fall.
Combing our files, we found this recipe for Sweet Creole Pork Chops from former food columnist Julie Kay.
Julie is the queen of slow-cooking, so, of course, this dish comes together in your trusty Crock-Pot.
With this recipe, brown the chops first in a skillet with the Creole mustard so you get a nice sear on them. However, Julie says if you don't have time to brown the chops, just spread the mustard on them when you put them into the slow cooker.
The chops get their sweetness from a couple of unexpected ingredients — raspberry jelly and Catalina salad dressing.
Sweet Creole Pork Chops
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe is by Julie Kay.
2 tablespoons Creole mustard
4 to 6 boneless pork chops
1 large onion, sliced
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 (10-ounce) jar all fruit seedless raspberry jelly
5 tablespoons Catalina dressing
1. Spread a small amount of Creole mustard on each chop. Brown in a skillet on stovetop over medium-high heat.
2. Place in slow cooker with onion and green pepper slices.
3. Mix together jelly and Catalina dressing and spoon over chops in slow cooker.
4. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.