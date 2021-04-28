The fresh fruit and produce are rolling into the market like fog over the Mississippi.
The bright colors and wonderful aromas are just inviting us to try out new recipes.
For this dish, we dressed up green beans just a little with some tomatoes and black olives.
You can serve these beans as a side dish or throw in some chicken and have them as your main meal.
Add a little crumbled feta if you'd like to give the beans more of a Greek flavor.
Green Beans and Tomatoes
Makes 4 servings.
1 pound fresh green beans (trimmed)
1½ tablespoons olive oil
1 cup of grape tomatoes, cut in half
8 Kalamata olives, pitted and quartered
4 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
Salt and pepper to taste
1. In a large pot of boiling water, cook green beans for about 4 minutes. (A little longer if you prefer a softer bean). Drain.
2. In a skillet over medium heat, add olive oil. Add tomatoes, olives, garlic and rosemary. Stir and cook for 3-5 minutes.
3. Toss in green beans and season with salt and pepper. Heat through and serve.