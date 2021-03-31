This coconut confection is my family's "special occasion" cake. I whip it up for birthdays, Christmas and, of course, Easter.
It starts with a cake mix to which a few ingredients are added, mostly importantly cream of coconut. I like the Coco Lopez brand.
The thick syrupy cream, along with three eggs and a cup of milk, makes the cake incredibly moist.
The frosting also starts with the shortcut of a tub of Cool Whip. Again, a few extras — sour cream, sugar and coconut flakes — take it beyond the tub.
Once this cake is made, it goes in the refrigerator to firm up. I try to make it the day before and let it chill overnight.
Covered in frosting and flakey coconut, this cake will dress up any holiday table.
Coconut Cake
CAKE:
1 box white cake mix
1 cup whole milk
½ cup cream of coconut, plus more for brushing on layers
3 eggs
FROSTING:
2 cups sour cream
1½ cups sugar
8 ounces of Cool Whip
3½-4 cups sweetened coconut flakes
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray three 9-inch cake pans with nonstick spray and dust with flour.
2. At low speed of electric mixer, blend cake mix, milk, ½ cup coconut cream and eggs. Increase to medium speed and beat for 1½ minutes longer.
3. Pour evenly into three pans. Bake for 18-23 minutes or until tops spring back when touched lightly.
4. While cake is baking, make frosting. On low speed of electric mixer, beat sour cream and sugar together for 2 minutes. Increase mixer speed to medium and beat 2 minutes longer.
5. Add Cool Whip and beat on low until well blended. Stir in 2½ cups coconut flakes.
6. Refrigerate frosting for at least 10 minutes.
7. Cool cake in pans on wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a sharp knife around the edge of pans and invert layers on a wire rack then turn layers right side up.
8. While layers cool, pokes a few small holes and brush with coconut cream.
9. When completely cooled, assemble cake with frosting between layers. Frost outside of cake then sprinkle with remaining coconut flakes. Refrigerate to allow frosting to firm up.