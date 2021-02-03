Ever since elementary school, I have loved sheet cakes. And chocolate was always my favorite.
Now there's a new take on that timeless treasure — Chocolate Beet Cake.
Hear me out. Beets are naturally sweet and great boosters for your immune system. They are rich in potassium and manganese, both of which do a body good.
Also, adding the beets made me feel a little less guilty about having sheet cake around the house.
I used some golden and purple beets purchased from my local farmers market in the recipe. The cake turned out moist and delicious. You can hardly tell I snuck some healthy beets in the batter.
And, it hit that cafeteria sheet cake nostalgia nerve just perfectly.
In keeping with my sheet cake recipe theme, I’m also sharing my best Carrot Cake recipe. This recipe is a bit more obvious way to sneak a healthy vegetable into a dessert.
After adding the sugar and flour that make these cakes so delicious, they're probably a little less wholesome. But the beets and carrots — both of which are still plentiful at the farmers markets — are in there somewhere. I’m sure that counts for something!
To elevate these cakes from the school lunchroom look, cut them into rounds. Stack them for an even more gourmet presentation. Or you can pop them into tiny jars and pile on some icing. To get a perfect fit, turn the jar upside down and gently press into the cake, then cut around the ring and place rounds in jars.