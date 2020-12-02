You had us at shrimp and grits.
Combing the newspaper files, I came across this recipe for Cajun Peppered Shrimp & Grits. And nothing grabs my attention faster than a dish that combines two of my most favorite foods on this earth.
Longtime columnist Corrine Cook called this recipe for the Southern favorite "an especially good one."
Corinne got the recipe from Kay Ewing, who owned the Everyday Gourmet Cooking School for 29 years and authored four cookbooks. This recipe came from her cookbook, “Kay Ewing’s Cooking School Cookbook — The Final Course.”
The grits are made with chicken broth, water and milk. Four cups — that's right, 4 cups — of cheese get stirred in. The shrimp are ladled on top. Don't forget the French bread for sopping up all that delicious juice.
Cajun Peppered Shrimp & Grits
Makes 6-8 servings. Recipe is from “Kay Ewing’s Cooking School Cookbook: The Final Course.”
Grits:
2 cups water
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
1½ cups quick grits
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 ounces pepper jack cheese, cut up
Shrimp:
½ cup butter
¼ cup olive oil
3 pounds medium shrimp, peeled
1 clove garlic, pressed
1 cup chopped green onions
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon basil, thyme and oregano
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Hot French bread
1. Put water, broth and milk in a large saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Stir constantly while adding salt and grits. Lower heat to medium, cover loosely and cook until grits thicken (3-4 minutes), stirring occasionally to keep from sticking.
2. Turn heat to low. Add butter and cheeses and cook until cheese melts.
3. For shrimp, melt butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and sauté just until pink. Stir in rest of ingredients, except French bread.
4. Lower heat, cover and cook 10 minutes. Mixture will be very thin.
5. Spoon grits into a shallow bowls and top with shrimp and sauce.
6. Serve with hot French bread for dipping.