It's too darn hot to turn on the stove. So we dug into our recipe vault and came up with this Summer Shrimp Pasta Salad.
Unlike others, this dressing has no mayonnaise. Rather, it's a tangy, lemony vinaigrette, and for this recipe, we thank longtime columnist Corinne Cook.
Into the salad goes marinated artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, olive salad, Vidalia onions, celery and green onions, along with boiled shrimp and seashell pasta.
Corinne says pasta salads tend to be a little bland, so taste as you go and add more seasoning if needed.
Boil the shrimp in crab boil or your favorite seasoning. Serve alone or on top of a bed of lettuce.
When you dress the salad, coat the pasta but don't overwhelm it with too much. Leftover vinaigrette can be used later.
Summer Shrimp Pasta Salad
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
1 (16-ounce package) small seashell pasta
1½ pounds, boiled shrimp, peeled
DRESSING
½ cup olive oil
1 or 2 cloves garlic, pressed
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
Zest of 1 lemon
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice or vinegar, add more if needed
1 teaspoon pesto, if desired
SALAD
1 (14-ounce) can hearts of palm, drain and cut into ½-inch pieces
1 (6-ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, remove any tough outer leaves, partially drain
½ Vidalia or red onion, chopped
⅓ cup chopped celery
¼ cup sliced green onions
½ to ¾ cup olive salad mix or more to taste
Lettuce (optional)
1. Boil the pasta with salt and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in water, drain and lightly rinse under cold water. Set aside.
2. Boil the shrimp, peel and set aside.
3. In pint jar, add olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper, Italian seasoning, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice and pesto. Close and shake well to blend. Taste and add seasoning or lemon juice if desired. Set aside.
4. In large salad bowl, combine cooked pasta, shrimp, hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, Vidalia or red onion, celery, green onions and olive mix.
5. Gently drizzle in desired amount of salad dressing to lightly coat ingredients. Cover and refrigerate.
6. Serve alone or over crisp salad greens.