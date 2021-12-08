The holidays are my favorite time to spend in the kitchen making recipes that remind me of those made and shared when I was young. So, you may find today's dishes a bit, as the kids say, retro.
They’re decadent and delicious. And they're perfect for a snack at home or to bring to a holiday get-together of any style.
I Eat La.: Party time! A delectable cheese ball and a delightful drink to start the season off right
Growing up, cheese straws were always a special treat saved only for the holiday season. I can still remember wresting off the lid of a metal tin, being careful so the content wouldn't crumble. It would be filled with cheese straws in detailed sticks or neatly pressed shapes.
My version is simple and requires only the most basic kitchen tools. If you do have a cookie press, feel free to use it to make these delicate delicacies as festive as you wish.
This Broccoli Cheddar Dip is hot, hearty and ready to party. The classic combo of broccoli and cheese is always a winner. Adding an unexpected, but delightful crunch of pecans makes this an outstanding dip. It's best enjoyed with buttery crackers or homemade crostini.
I hope you enjoy these recipes. My wish also is that you find time to reflect on simpler days of the past and to enjoy the company of close friends and family in the present.
Spicy Cheese Straws
Makes 4-5 dozen. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
8 ounces coarsely grated extra-sharp cheddar
1 cup whole wheat or all-purpose flour
1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon cayenne
1½ tablespoons milk
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Pulse cheese, flour, butter, salt, cumin and cayenne in a food processor until mixture resembles coarse meal.
2. Add milk and pulse until dough forms a ball.
3. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface with a lightly floured rolling pin until about ¼-inch thick.
4. Cut dough with a lightly floured pizza cutter or a sharp knife into strips about ½-inch wide.
5. Carefully place straws about ¼-inch apart on lightly greased baking sheets.
6. Bake about 15 minutes until pale gold. Cool completely on baking sheets set on racks, about 15 minutes.
Broccoli Cheddar Dip
Serves 8 to 10. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ cup butter
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons flour
½ cup milk
4 ounces cream cheese
8 ounces cheddar cheese, freshly shredded
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
¾ cup roasted pecans, chopped
1. Heat oven to 425 F. Place broccoli on a small baking pan, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
2. Roast for 12-15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
3. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and garlic then saute until onion is tender.
4. Sprinkle in flour and stir. Slowly stir in milk.
5. Add cream cheese and shredded cheddar and stir until cheese melts and sauce is creamy.
6. Stir in Worcestershire sauce. Add roasted broccoli and pecans, stirring gently.
7. Serve dip hot with crackers or crostini to dip.