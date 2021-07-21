Light, bright and easy, this Cilantro Lime Shrimp recipe works as both an appetizer or an entrée.
And, while we usually eat it chilled, it is also delicious slightly warmed or at room temperature.
For an appetizer, pile the tender shrimp into a bowl. For a light lunch or supper, toss them onto a salad and serve with some crusty garlic bread.
It comes together in a flash. First, heat the olive oil over medium-high in a large skillet, then toss in the garlic and stir for about 30 seconds to give it a quick cook.
Next, in go the shrimp for just a couple of minutes. Do not overcook the shrimp or they will turn tough.
After that, you're home free. The shrimp and remaining ingredients all go into a bowl for a quick mix. Serve immediately or chill, then serve.
Cilantro Lime Shrimp
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 pound medium-sized shrimp
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, washed and chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper or to taste
1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds.
2. Add shrimp, stirring to coat, and cook 2-3 minutes or until the shrimp is cooked through.
3. Transfer shrimp to a bowl and add remaining ingredients, tossing to coat the shrimp.
4. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate and serve chilled.