Take a deep breath. You've made it through Christmas, and the end of this most awful year is coming to a close.
Give yourself a rest with this delicious, do-ahead breakfast dish. Spend just a few moments the day before and this Bacon, Egg and Hash Brown Biscuit Bake is ready to go from the refrigerator to the oven in no time.
After a 35- to 40-minute bake, you're putting a piping hot meal on the table that will have everyone begging for seconds. Luckily, it makes a big pan.
If you've not cooking for a crowd, you can easily half the recipe.
Bacon, Egg and Hash Brown Biscuit Bake
Makes 12 servings.
Nonstick cooking spray
9 large eggs
½ cup milk
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 tablespoon ground mustard
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1½ cups self-rising flour
3 tablespoons butter
½ cup buttermilk
3 cups frozen country-style shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed and patted dry
½ cup chopped onion
2 cups shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
1. Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch oven-proof baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Beat eggs, milk, sour cream, garlic salt, mustard and pepper in large bowl with whisk until blended. Set aside.
2. Place flour in medium bowl. Cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add buttermilk. Stir just until dough leaves sides of bowl. Press into bottom of prepared dish with floured hands.
3. Stir potatoes, onions, cheeses into egg mixture until blended. Pour over dough. Spread evenly.
4. At this point, casserole can be covered and go into the refrigerator.
5. When ready to bake, heat oven to 400 F. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with bacon. Cool 10 minutes before serving.