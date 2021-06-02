My favorite season has finally arrived! Peaches and blueberries are at the farmers market!
When it comes to these magnificent fruits, I can rattle off recipes like Bubba can name shrimp dishes in "Forrest Gump."
Both peaches and blueberries are at home on dinner and dessert menus. They are especially nice in a cold cocktail on a hot day.
One of my dearest friends and I often enjoy an afternoon cocktail on my patio. This bourbon peach tea is one of our favorites. And, by the way, it's just as delicious without the bourbon.
When it comes to dessert, this bread pudding is the ideal marriage of peaches and blueberries. The combination of cream, milk and half-and-half sounds excessive, but it’s the perfect mixture. The peach sauce complements the blueberries giving this bread pudding a sweet, fresh flavor.
To make my peach puree for these recipes, I boiled the peaches for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Then I peeled, pureed and refrigerated it.
So, go ahead. Enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Blueberry Bread Pudding with Peach Cream Sauce
Makes 9 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
8 cups (1 regular loaf) French bread, cubed
¼ cup butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup half-and-half
1 cup milk
1¼ cups granulated sugar
3 eggs, beaten
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
1½ cups blueberries
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with butter or line with parchment paper to avoid sticking.
2. Place bread cubes in a large bowl.
3. To make custard, melt butter in a heavy saucepan or double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir in cream, half-and-half, milk and sugar. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until sugar melts.
4. Beat eggs in a large bowl.
5. Remove custard mixture from heat. Add one ladle of custard to eggs and whisk quickly. Repeat once more. (This tempers the eggs and prevents them from scrambling.)
6. Pour in the rest of the custard with the eggs and whisk completely.
7. Stir in nutmeg and salt with the custard mixture.
8. Pour custard mixture over the bread cubes and let soak for 15 minutes.
9. Fold in blueberries.
10. Spoon bread pudding and all custard into the prepared pan and press evenly.
11. Bake uncovered for 35 minutes. Serve warm with peach cream sauce.
Peach Cream Sauce
Makes 1 pint of sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
¼ cup butter
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup cream
½ cup peach puree
1. Melt butter in a heavy saucepan or double boiler over medium-low heat.
2. Stir in sugar, cream and peach puree.
3. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until sugar melts. Simmer for 10 minutes or until sauce thickens.
4. Pour over warm bread pudding and serve.
Bourbon Peach Tea
Makes 2 servings in tall glasses. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
½ cup peach puree
2-4 ounces bourbon (as desired)
¼ cup blueberries
2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves
1 quart brewed iced tea
1. Make a simple syrup by simmering the water, sugar and peach puree in a small saucepan over medium heat until the sugar has melted.
2. Remove from heat and cool completely. Refrigerate for at least an hour.
3. Pour desired amount of bourbon into a cocktail shaker. Add blueberries and mint leaves. Smash or muddle the blueberries and mint in the bourbon with the end of a wooden spoon or cocktail muddler.
4. Add ½ cup crushed ice and 1 cup iced tea.
5. Shake together and strain into two tall glasses filled with ice.
6. Stir in 2 ounces peach simple syrup into each glass and serve.